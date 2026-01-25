Protests erupt across Northern California over ICE enforcement, deadly shooting in Minneapolis

Protests broke out across parts of Northern California on Saturday as tensions continued to rise over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, following another deadly shooting in Minneapolis involving immigration authorities in Minneapolis.

Demonstrations were reported in Roseville and Sacramento, drawing people on both sides of the immigration debate. While some protesters called for an end to ICE enforcement altogether, others argued that immigration laws still need to be upheld.

In Roseville, a planned pro-ICE rally organized by a group called Freedom Riders 1776 was canceled but still drew one supporter. A counter-protest quickly formed nearby, organized by Placer County Against Fascism. Participants there spoke out against ICE enforcement and what they described as increasing violence connected to immigration actions.

"I'm just heartbroken by the state of this country," said Sophie Aguaristi of El Dorado Hills. "Seeing so much hate and people dying over this, it's not right."

Juan Gonzalez of Woodland, who said he supports ICE, acknowledged that reforms may be needed but emphasized the importance of enforcement.

"I know there are a lot of good people here. This country was built on immigrants, but it's also a country of laws, and those laws are supposed to be respected," Gonzalez said.

Despite the small turnout in Roseville, Aguaristi said the message still mattered.

"Even if it's just a few of us, we want people to know we care," she said. "Everyone deserves to be here."

Later in the day, another protest formed outside the federal building in downtown Sacramento. The group 50501 described the gathering as an emergency protest, calling for immigration reform and pathways to citizenship.

"We need reasonable pathways to citizenship, and we need to be taking care of our neighbors," said Chris Bennett, who attended the protest.

Bennett said the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti during an encounter with ICE officers Saturday morning motivated him to speak out after watching video of the incident.

"I woke up and watched a video of someone being killed in the streets of Minneapolis," he said.

From the federal building, protesters marched through downtown Sacramento, passing the Golden 1 Center before heading toward the State Capitol. Sacramento police monitored the demonstration throughout.

"I've stepped up how much I'm speaking out because too many people are dying, and not enough people are paying attention," said Gage Rutledge of Nevada City.

By Saturday evening, the Sacramento protest had dispersed. Police reported no arrests, and authorities confirmed that both demonstrations remained peaceful.