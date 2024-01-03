Protesters at California state capitol disrupt assembly session

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza have gathered inside the California State Capitol in Sacramento, where they have disrupted the assembly session.

A large group of protesters, dressed mostly in black and red T-shirts, gathered inside the capitol shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the first and second floors of the capitol rotunda and placed a banner on the floor. They are taking part in clapping and chanting.

Monday's session was the first assembly session following its three-month break. Just as the session began, protesters could be heard and a recess was called. The assembly's web page says that it has adjourned until Thursday.

In a statement to CBS News Sacramento, the protesters said that they wanted to disrupt business at the capitol but planned to remain peaceful. They claim the Israeli military is committing genocide in Gaza, and want elected officials to stop supporting the Israel-Hamas war, calling attention to the billions of dollars the U.S. sends to support Israel.

The protesters say they are a coalition that includes rabbis and children of Holocaust survivors, Israeli Americans and teachers.

The Gaza strip is roughly 1.5 times the size of Sacramento and is one of the most densely populated regions in the world. Since the war started, as many as 85 percent of Gaza's population has been displaced, with people forced to stay in shelters and camps.

The war began 86 days ago, after Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 people hostage. Since then, the health ministry in the Gaza, a Hamas-ruled territory, claims Israel has killed 22,000 people, with 2/3 of those being women and children.