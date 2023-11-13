Protesters stage sit-in at Oakland's federal building, call for cease-fire in Gaza

OAKLAND — Hundreds of protesters occupied the federal building in Oakland Monday night calling on the US government and President Biden specifically to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Satchel Forrester was one of hundreds of protesters who participated in Monday's occupation of Oakland's federal building.

The protest was organized and led by a group called "Jewish Voice for Peace," whose goal is for a cease-fire.

"We have to recognize as Jews that our liberation is tied up in Palestinian liberation, right? This is not creating a safer world for Jews. The Israeli policy, Netanyahu dropping bombs on Palestine and killing innocents, is not helping Jews in the future," said Forrester.

Protesters packed into the building, singing and waving signs.

At one point they even made it to the sky bridge overlooking the rotunda and stayed well past when the build was supposed to close.

But not everyone in the Bay Area Jewish community agrees with what these protesters are doing.

Rabbi Mark Bloom leads Temple Beth Abraham in Oakland. He is in Washington DC this week to participate in a national demonstration in support of Israel.

"I understand why they would want a cease-fire, who doesn't a ceasefire and peace in general but in this particular case, Hamas has said that they don't want a ceasefire. A cease-fire means their ability to rearm and prepare to kill more Israelis," said Rabbi Bloom.

But protesters like Satchel still don't agree.

Satchel told me he won't be satisfied until Israel stops bombing Gaza and he's prepared to put a lot on the line to show his commitment to this cause.

"I plan on being arrested here. That's the plan. I think we've got to, we are walking for those who cannot walk. And we are putting our bodies on the line for those who are no longer here on earth in their bodies and that's the plan," said Forrester.

It is unclear how many people were arrested during this demonstration and if Satchel was one of them.

One thing the protesters said is that this is not the end of their demonstration. They plan to continue protesting as long as the war continues.