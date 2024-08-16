Debate between Newsom, California mayors over Prop. 36 heating up

Gov. Newsom splits from San Jose mayor over Prop 36 Gov. Newsom splits from San Jose mayor over Prop 36 03:44

The debate over Proposition 36, the ballot measure would allow felony charges and increased sentences for theft and drug crimes, is heating up between Gov. Gavin Newsom and California's mayors.

Some mayors across the state are in support of it, including Mayor Matt Mahan of San Jose.

"We see that we have an epidemic of unaddressed, untreated addiction," said Mahan. "The answer is treatment."

Mahan said Prop. 36 would help reduce retail crime, by mandating that drug-addicted individuals committing crimes get help.

"We have to have accountability for treatment," said Mahan. "We have to give judges the tools they need to mandate that people get treatment."

Newsom was in San Jose Friday signing 10 bills addressing retail, property and auto theft. He disagrees with the mayor, arguing that Mahan isn't seeing the full picture.

"I would ask those who support it, particularly mayors, where are the treatment slots? Where at the beds? There are 22 counties in the state of California that don't have one residential treatment facility," said Newsom.

Mahan countered that there are thousands of treatment beds across the state, and they need to be filled with those who need them most. Especially those who are making others unsafe by committing crimes because of their addictions.

Yet Newsom insists Prop. 36 won't reduce retail crime.

"They're lying to you," said Newsom. "That initiative has nothing to do with retail theft. That initiative is about going back to the 1980s and the War on Drugs."

Mahan said he knows from personal experience that treatment can help, but sometimes it can't be left up to the person to choose it.

"I have a cousin who many years ago ended up on the streets here in San Jose because of addition," said Mahan. "Nearly died on the streets and it was only because of the aggressive intervention of family members that forced him into treatment that he is alive today."

Mahan believes if a repeat offender has drug abuse issues, there needs to be consequences.

He fully supports all 10 bills signed by Newsom but he believes those bills are just a first step.

Mahan is inviting the governor back, so he can show him firsthand what things are like in San Jose, and how he believes Prop 36 would make a difference.

"I would very much welcome the governor to come back," said Mahan. "I would love to take a walk with him through our downtown, near the creek and have those conversations and see what he thinks."

Prop 36 aims to overhaul another ballot measure, Proposition 47, passed in 2014. Prop 47 reduced punishments for theft crimes and non-violent drug offenses.