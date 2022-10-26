Proposition 29: Requires on-site licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics and establishes other state 29 requirements

Yes: A YES vote on this measure means chronic dialysis clinics would be required to have a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on-site during all patient treatment hours.

No: A NO vote on this measure means chronic dialysis clinics would not be required to have a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on-site during all patient treatment hours.

Requires physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on-site during treatment. Requires clinics to disclose physicians' ownership interests; report infection data.

Fiscal Impact: Increased state and local government costs likely in the tens of millions of dollars annually

(Source: California's Office Voter Information Guide)

Background

California voters will be asked again to consider a ballot measure for dialysis clinics.

Three times a week, Karla Palmer is at DaVita Roseville Dialysis. "I come to dialysis Monday, Wednesday, and Friday," she said.

Karla says each visit lasts more than three hours. According to kidney.org, you need dialysis if your kidneys no longer remove enough waste and fluid from your blood to keep you healthy.

Call it déjà vu, California voters will yet again weigh in on another dialysis reform. Proposition 29 wants clinics to disclose ownership, report infection rates, and require a doctor or nurse to be on-site.

"So, transparency sounds good," said Justin Nash, whose mother relies on the treatment. "Doctors' availability sounds fine."

But critics say, wait. Additional operating expenses could close dialysis clinics.

"The reason why this is on the ballot a third time in a row is there's one particular union that is trying to unionize dialysis clinic workers," said Kathy Fairbanks, a spokesperson for the No on 29 coalition.

No on 29 supporters include a long list of health organizations, patient advocates, and dialysis providers.

For the third time, labor union SEIU UHW is backing a dialysis measure.

"That's absolutely false," said Renée Saldaña, a labor union spokesperson.

Saldaña fired back by saying this is about improving work conditions and patient care.

Yes on 29 campaign endorsements include the California Labor Federation and California Democratic Party.

"We are committed to reforming this industry no matter how long it takes," she said.

But she stopped short of commenting on whether supporters would bring the proposal before voters again if they reject the ballot measure in November.

For Palmer, she hopes voters keep this in mind.

"I would just like to say please consider the people who are on dialysis when you vote," she said.

The Legislative Analyst's Office is also reporting Prop 29 would increase state and local government costs, likely in the tens of millions of dollars per year.