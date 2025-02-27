Proposed California law would prohibit private firefighters from using public hydrants

California private firefighters could be prohibited from using public hydrants under proposed law

SACRAMENTO — A political fight is heating up over fighting fires in California as a new proposed law would prevent private firefighters from using public hydrants.

Ryan Bellanca is an Applegate-based private firefighter with his own fire truck in his front yard.

"We have done private wildland contracts with clients," Bellanca said.

Bellanca is now facing the possibility that he may be unable to hook his engine up to a hydrant in California the next time he is hired to protect someone's property.

"There has to be many, many other things that, in my opinion, the legislature should be focusing on and not limiting people being able to come in and help," Bellanca said.

Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) introduced the new legislation preventing private firefighters from hooking up their equipment to public water resources.

"Public firefighters, our firefighters that we all pay for with our taxes are trained at the highest level," Bryan said.

His legislation comes after the recent devastating Southern California wildfires and concerns some hydrants ran out of water oversupply and water pressure issues.

"Do you have any concerns that this pits public firefighters against private firefighters," I asked Bryan.

"I don't have any concerns because I only recognize the firefighters who serve all of us," Bryan said.

The California Firefighters Association is sponsoring the legislation creating a hydrant ban and issued a statement reading, in part:

"Firefighting in California is a critical public service to be delivered by public agencies and public employees who are sworn to protect the public. Public safety is not and should not be a for-profit enterprise."

Bellanca sees the hydrant bill as part of the association's longtime lobbying effort.

"I think that their idea of getting private firefighters out of the mission is part of their agenda, for sure," Bellanca said.

The California Office of Emergency Service oversees state laws on fire protection. They already enforce laws that don't allow private firefighter to use lights and sirens on their vehicles.