Pro-Palestine demonstrators cause standstill at California Democratic Convention; J Street partially closed

SACRAMENTO - The California Democratic Convention was shut down following a massive protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

At the corner of 15th and J Street, thousands of protestors are gathered in front of the Sacramento Auditorium. Hundreds of Palestinian flags are in the air as people chant and call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

This all started with a sit-in protest inside the Safe Credit Union Convention Center.

The interruption forced the democratic convention to come to a standstill for several hours.

Shortly after, demonstrators were seen leaving the convention center, marching down J Street and converging in front of the auditorium.

For the past several hours, the Sacramento Police Department shut down J Street, leading to a massive traffic back-up stretching to the I Street bridge.

This protest – unlike many seen in the past week in the Sacramento area – is notably larger, with protestors passionately conveying their message.

This all unfolded during the California Democratic Convention, where preparations are underway ahead of the 2024 election.

More than a thousand protestors are still there.

At about 5 p.m., police said the group was preparing to march and people driving through the area were recommended to seek an alternative route.