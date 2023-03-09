CALIFORNIA - The White House has announced that President Biden will visit California next week, less than 2 months after the storm damage on the Central Coast.

According to the White House, the President will visit San Diego on Monday to discuss the Australia - United Kingdom - United States (AUKUS) Partnership with the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia.

Then on Tuesday, he's expected to discuss efforts to curb gun violence during a visit to Monterey Park, where a gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio in January.