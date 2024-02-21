President Biden returns to San Francisco for the first time since APEC. Here's what to know.

Raw: President Biden arrives at SFO in Air Force One Raw: President Biden arrives at SFO in Air Force One 01:43

President Joe Biden landed at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday afternoon as he visits the Bay Area for several fundraising events until departing Thursday.

The president began his current campaign trip in Los Angeles Tuesday, attempting to make up for time lost while largely avoiding the Southern California stronghold for Democratic donor during last year's strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

After delivering remarks at an official event in Culver City where he discussed the cancelation federal student loans to 153,000, Biden departed from Los Angeles on Air Force One and arrived at San Francisco International Airport around 3 p.m. He was greeted when he disembarked by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

He will then take the Marine One helicopter to San Francisco's Marina Green before appear at two private campaign events in the city. The first event takes place at 4:15 p.m. and the second happens at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

While the White House has not released any specific information regarding the two campaign events, the second event is reportedly a dinner hosted by businessman Gordon Getty, real estate magnate George Marcus and his wife Judy. The dinner will also include Pelosi as a featured guest.

On Thursday, the president will make an appearance at another private campaign event in Los Altos Hills before departing the region in the afternoon, according to the White House.

The president last visited the Bay Area in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Summit, when he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside.