Watch: President Biden meets Chinese President Xi at Filoli Historic House in San Francisco Bay Area

Security was extremely tight at a secluded estate on the San Francisco Bay Area Peninsula for Wednesday's high-stakes meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering.

The meeting between the two superpower leaders is scheduled for 11 a.m. PT at the Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside. Mr. Biden was scheduled to hold a solo press conference following the meeting, aimed at improving relations between the world's two largest economies.

Watch the arrivals at Filoli Historic House in the live player above.

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets Ethan Rosenzweig (R), US Acting Chief of Protocol, as he arrives at San Francisco International airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' week in San Francisco, California, on November 14, 2023. Xi arrived in San Francisco on November 14, 2023, a day ahead of his highly anticipated meeting with American counterpart Joe Biden. Xi last traveled to the United States six years ago, and is due for lengthy talks with Biden in their first in-person meeting in a year. The two presidents are meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit as both countries seek to stabilize ties. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators have lined some of the roads leading to the estate and the California Highway Patrol and local police have blocked access to the country estate and museum about 25 miles south of San Francisco.

"It appears to be a quiet, secluded estate, where Biden and Xi can have an intimate conversation in a relaxed environment," said Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Fund. "Importantly, the venue is not connected to the APEC summit, so it provides the appearance that the two leaders are having a bilateral summit that is distinct from the multilateral APEC summit."

Although the Biden administration has a number of goals for the meeting, key among them is the resumption of military communications, which were suspended after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.