San Francisco sees more protests with Biden, Xi Jinping meeting during APEC Summit

San Francisco sees another day filled with protests as Biden, Xi Jinping meet during APEC Summit

San Francisco sees another day filled with protests as Biden, Xi Jinping meet during APEC Summit

San Francisco sees another day filled with protests as Biden, Xi Jinping meet during APEC Summit

SAN FRANCISCO — Wednesday may have been the biggest day of APEC yet as the night capped off with President Biden hosting a reception at the Exploratorium.

It was also a night filled with protests and clashes.

Battery Street was lined with California Highway Patrol officers as the President made his way back to his hotel after an eventful day which included a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Third Street in San Francisco was lined with protesters. Charles was one of those in the crowd. He said he moved to Los Angeles in hopes of finding a better life for himself and his family.

Charles said, "So many problems in China, you know."

Charles was joined by protesters taking a stand against the Chinese Communist Party. He said the CCP limits basic human rights.

He explained, "We didn't have any freedom in speech, in news and the internet."

Just across the street, a fierce contingent of CCP supporters made sure their message was heard. Christina said, "We are here to show our love for China. To support the President's visit. We wish China well. President Xi well and the whole Chinese people."

Protesters were scattered throughout the Bay Area Wednesday. At the foot of Broadway on the Embarcadero, a call for Palestinian rights and a cease-fire in Gaza. At each protest, there was heavy security.

Officers from several different law enforcement agencies lined up in riot gear and tried to keep the protests peaceful.

Charles said he wasn't encouraged by the meeting between President Biden and President Xi Jinping Wednesday. He fears China will not truly be a free country until there are concrete changes in politics.

He added, "China needs democracy and China needs a new party. More parties in China."