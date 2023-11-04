Preparations underway for Sacramento Ballet's performance of Nutcracker

SACRAMENTO - Preparations for a cherished holiday tradition are underway as the Sacramento Ballet gears up for their annual Nutcracker performances.

We went behind the curtain and met the tiniest performers taking the stage.

Step by step, the Sacramento Ballet is perfecting their performances for this year's Nutcracker. Fifteen-year-old Makenzie MacDaniel rehearses every leap and pirouette, dancing as the coveted role of Clara.

"The whole reason I fell in love with dance was the Nutcracker, just from a young age always being a part of it. Being backstage and feeling so professional and the hustle and bustle, so I really loved it," said McDaniel.

MacDaniel began dancing in Nutcracker when she was six, so it's a full-circle moment, as the next generation watches her every move.

"I remember being like them, and I remember it's a big responsibility. It's so fun, but I'm so excited I can be that girl for them," she said.

The production's 200 youth cast members are preparing to dazzle the audience alongside the professionals, and for several of these students, it's their first time taking the stage.

"Seeing all of the kids is really emotional because they're going to grow up one day and pursue their dance career," said dancer Felix Martinez.

The countdown is on until these dancers get to shine under the spotlight, bringing to life this timeless Christmas tale.

"We love that we get to really share our magic of the holiday every year with the community and that we get to make it part of their family holiday tradition," Colby Damon, Nutcracker rehearsal director and choreographer.

The Sacramento Ballet's Nutcracker is taking the stage at Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center from December ninth to 23rd. Tickets are on sale online at sacballet.org.