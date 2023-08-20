Watch CBS News
Preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Ojai in Ventura County

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Dr. Lucy Jones talks about the 5.1 earthquake that struck near Ojai
Dr. Lucy Jones talks about the 5.1 earthquake that struck near Ojai 19:02

A preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Ojai in Ventura County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which occurred 4.34 miles southeast of Ojai, was first reported around 2:40 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 and was later upgraded to 5.1. 

Several smaller tremors were felt around the same area all of which ranged between the magnitude of 2.8 to 3.6.

There have been no reports of damage at this time. The Los Angeles Fire Department has activated all 106 neighborhood stations to conduct surveys of their districts and placed them in earthquake mode. 

ojai-ventura-county-earthquake-august-20-2023-usgs-map-with-contours.jpg
The epicenter of a preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake is visible in this map provided by the USGS on Aug. 20, 2023.  USGS

The United States National Tsunami Warning Center does not believe the earthquakes will cause a tsunami at this time. 

The USGS said there is little to no potential for a landslide or liquefaction at this time. 

First published on August 20, 2023 / 2:45 PM

