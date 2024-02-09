Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits near Malibu

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck about eight miles northwest of Malibu on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Map of the earthquake's epicenter. United States Geological Survey

The earthquake was reported at 1:47 p.m., the USGS' website said. It occurred at a geological depth of 13.9 kilometers, or nearly 9 miles.

It was followed by at least three aftershocks, which occurred at magnitudes of 3.0, 2.7 and 2.6, the USGS noted.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that there is no threat of a tsunami.

People reported feeling the shake as far as the southern Inland Empire via the website's "Felt Report," which allows users to report when they feel a specific earthquake.

No injuries or considerable damage have yet been reported.

More to come.