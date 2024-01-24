Watch CBS News
Preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Bernardino

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near San Bernardino, California Wednesday night.

It happened at about 7:43 p.m., about 1.87 miles away from the Inland Empire city. It had a depth of about 9.63 miles. Dr. Lucy Jones, considered the public voice of earthquake safety in California, said the epicenter was close to the San Jacinto fault. She added that another quake happened on the same fault, but they did not seem to have an obvious correlation. 

There were no initial reports of damage. 

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 7:47 PM PST

