Looming PG&E power shutoffs could impact Tuolumne County the most

TUOLUMNE COUNTY — Tuolumne County is expected to see the worst of the incoming weather conditions this weekend. Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is already planning to cut power to nearly 4,000 customers there to reduce fire risk.

In total, approximately 28,000 PG&E customers across several counties could see their power shut off, as concerning weather moves into Northern and Central California.

Crews are setting up resource centers for residents — one in Sonora at Mother Lode Fairgrounds and another in the parking lot of Diamond Jim's restaurant in Mi-Wuk Village.

"It's the geographic conditions of that area and really the wind in that area [that is causing concern]," said Jeff Smith, a spokesperson for PG&E.

The Diamond Jim's resource center along Highway 108 will open up starting at noon Thursday.

The public safety power shutoffs could start in some areas throughout the state as early as Friday morning.