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Power outage temporarily shuts down gaming at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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Gaming operations at Thunder Valley Casino Resort were temporarily suspended Thursday due to a power outage caused by a crash that damaged utility infrastructure.

In a statement posted to social media, the Northern California casino said the outage was caused by an off-property traffic collision that impacted electrical service to the resort.

Thunder Valley said that Pacific Gas and Electric was working to restore service. PG&E confirmed a cement truck had struck power lines in the area. The outage had also affected people in Roseville and Lincoln, but PG&E said it restored power to all but the casino at this time.

PG&E also said service is expected to be fully restored by 10 p.m.

It's unclear whether other resort amenities, including the hotel, restaurants or entertainment venues, were affected by the outage.

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