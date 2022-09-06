Watch CBS News
Power out in parts of West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO - Thousands of PG&E customers in West Sacramento have lost power due to high demands on electricity. 

According to PG&E's outage map, as many as 5,500 customers do not have electricity on the west side of the city, centered around where Highway 50 and Interstate 80 converge. The port area is also in the dark. 

pge-map.png
PG&E

Police that signal lights are also out in the area of Industrial and Enterprise. They say the lights could be out as a result of rolling blackouts. 

It's unknown when the power will be turned back on. You can see the current outage map, here.

