PG&E warns of potential power shut off to nearly 12,000 customers in Northern California Tuesday

YOLO COUNTY – Nearly 12,000 Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) customers across eight Northern California counties could be impacted by a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) on Tuesday.

PG&E says the PSPS could affect customers in Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Solano, Tehama and Yolo counties.

PG&E said nearly 12,000 customers across those eight counties may be affected by the shutoff. Most of those customers are in Shasta County, where PG&E said nearly 8,900 customers could be affected. About 1,900 customers in Tehama County and 500 in Colusa County could see their power go out.

The shutout could impact 200 customers in Yolo County while fewer than 100 customers could be impacted in Lake, Napa and Solano counties. Customers can use the PG&E outage map to see where the outages may occur.

The utility company added the event could begin Tuesday morning and continue into Wednesday.

There will be six community resource centers that will be available in the counties. Those centers will have ADA-accessible restrooms, device charging, Wi-Fi, blankets, air conditioning, water and snacks.

Specific addresses, maps and shutoff details are usually available two days before the shutoff. PG&E customers can also sign up for notifications online after entering their address.

Customers who may be impacted have or will receive a text, email or automated phone call on Sunday.

A PSPS generally affects certain areas of a county, not the entire county. But PG&E said due to the interconnectivity of the grid, any locations with PG&E territory may be subject to a PSPS event.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the Sacramento Valley, the lower foothills and the delta, starting Monday evening. Northerly winds at about 20-35 mph, combined with triple-digit heat and low humidity put the area at an elevated fire risk.