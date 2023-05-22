Some Northern California post offices open weekends to clear passport backlog

Some Bay Area post offices open Sunday to clear passport backlog Some Bay Area post offices open Sunday to clear passport backlog 02:57

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you've tried getting or renewing a passport lately, you know how long the wait times can be and that's why what's happening at select Bay Area post offices is such an unusual opportunity.

Post offices are closed on Sunday, right? That's what it looked like at the Evans Avenue station in San Francisco but a lucky few found out otherwise.

"It's crazy. I didn't know the post office was open on Sundays," said Benjamin Williams. "I think I've been there on a Sunday before and they didn't allow me in."

Williams was looking to renew an expired passport, a task that normally takes months when he accidentally found out about a "passport fair" going on at 12 different post offices across Northern California. Lately, appointments are booked at least a month out and walkups are not allowed, except for this special event.

"Only for the passport fair, which is today and the next three Sundays," said USPS worker Marissa Delacerna. "You can sign up for an appointment or just walk in. It's better if you do the signup so you've got a slot and don't have to wait that long."

The backlog is reportedly due to staff shortages at the State Department and an explosion of travel demand following the pandemic -- up to half a million applications per week.

"We are working just as expeditiously as we possibly can, knowing that the traveling public has a legitimate interest in ... travel," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The State Department is warning that, as of now, processing can take at least 13 weeks not including document travel time, which can add another month to the wait. Lines to submit an application at a Southern California passport fair lasted for hours. Nino Ramos didn't know that when he showed up at the San Francisco event to get a passport for his young son.

"I feel very lucky, then. My appointment was 12:15 and I came here at 12:00 and they just took me in!" he said. "Yeah, probably nobody knows about it."

The passport fair was announced just three days before, which might explain the low turnout. But, for the next three Sundays, May 28, June 4 and June 11, it could get a lot more crowded.

Robert and Delmy Lepe were happy to discover the Sunday session, since registering children requires both parents.

"We were looking to see what day we could both take off work, so we could come together and we found out about this Sunday," Delmy said. "So, we were very excited and took advantage to come today."

Officials remind the public that applications should be in black ink only with no erasures and should include both an original and photocopy of proof of citizenship as well as a photocopy of the front and back of an applicant's ID. The rules are strict. Make a mistake and the whole process could start over again.

The passport fairs are open for the next three weekends from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following Northern California post offices:

671 S Orchard Ave., Ukiah

337 W Clark St., Eureka

1630 S. Delaware St., San Mateo

40 Bellam Blvd., San Rafael

1150 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

1100 Broadway St., Redwood City

500 W Hamilton Ave., Campbell

850 Front St., Santa Cruz

209 E Java Dr., Sunnyvale

1300 Evans Ave. Suite 30, San Francisco

1750 Meridian Ave., San Jose

730 Second St., Santa Rosa