Post Malone announces new summer tour, Wheatland stop set for Aug. 15

WHEATLAND – Post Malone is hitting the road again for a new summer tour, and the Sacramento Valley is on the list.

On Tuesday, Malone announced his "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour.

"I love y'all so very much and I'm so excited to get out and do some more shows for y'all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out," Malone said in a statement and on Instagram.

The Sacramento area has a date with Malone on Aug. 15 at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.

Malone last paid a visit to Sacramento in September 2019.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday.

A new album, named "Austin," from Post Malone is set to drop in July. The first single, titled "Mourning," will also be released on Friday.