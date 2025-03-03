Possible fetus remains found in Modesto dumpster, sheriff's office says

MODESTO — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said what appears to be the remains of a fetus were found in a dumpster outside a Modesto business Monday afternoon.

The discovery was made around 3:40 p.m. along the 800 block of South 9th Street, near Latimer Avenue and just north of the Highway 99 overpass.

An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days to determine if the discovery was, in fact, the remains of a fetus — and if they were those of a baby — and to assess the gestational age, authorities said.

A person of interest was identified and the sheriff's office said it was in the process of questioning the individual.

In announcing the discovery, the sheriff's office issued a reminder to the public that any citizens who are unable to care for a newborn can anonymously surrender a child, without fear of prosecution, to a designated Safe Baby Surrender location.