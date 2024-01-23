Popular restaurant in heart of Midtown Sacramento damaged in early morning fire

SACRAMENTO – A Middle Eastern restaurant right in the heart of Sacramento's trendy Midtown district was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.

The scene was at Kasbah Lounge near 21st and J streets. Sacramento Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m.

Exactly where the fire originated is unclear, but it appears that the restaurant suffered significant damage in the incident and from water that put out the flames.

Good Day Sacramento had featured the restaurant in 2023, which is owned by UC Davis graduate and Sacramento native Tanya Azar.

Kasbah was also participating in this year's Dine Downtown promotion, offering an "Ode to Gaza."

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.