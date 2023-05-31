5 kids hit by van in Pollock Pines while crossing street

EL DORADO COUNTY -- Five children have been injured after they were hit by a vehicle in El Dorado County.

According to the CHP, around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the children were crossing Pony Express Trail near Oak Street, within the crosswalk, when they were hit by a utility van. The victims were airlifted to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver of the van, a man, remained at the scene. Officers do not suspect that he was driving drunk.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.