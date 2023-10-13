Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Speed a factor in deadly Sacramento crash

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - One person has died in a crash in Sacramento overnight. 

The crash happened on Norwood Avenue at Ford Road in the West Del Paso Heights neighborhood. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the vehicle was heading down Norwood when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, killing the driver.

download-1.png

Police say that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash; however police ruled out drugs or alcohol. 

No one else was in the vehicle a the time of the crash.

The final emergency vehicle left the scene at around 6 a.m.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 6:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.