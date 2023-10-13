Police: Speed a factor in deadly Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO - One person has died in a crash in Sacramento overnight.

The crash happened on Norwood Avenue at Ford Road in the West Del Paso Heights neighborhood. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the vehicle was heading down Norwood when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, killing the driver.

Police say that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash; however police ruled out drugs or alcohol.

No one else was in the vehicle a the time of the crash.

The final emergency vehicle left the scene at around 6 a.m.