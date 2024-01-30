Police negotiating with suspect after Woodland chase; 3 schools nearby on lockdown

WOODLAND – Authorities are urging people to stay out of a Woodland neighborhood as officers are negotiating with a suspect who was possibly armed.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Woodland police say a suspect wanted on a felony warrant was spotted and a chase ensued that ended near Ashley Avenue and South Beamer Street. The suspect then got out and ran.

Police found the suspect on the roof of a home. Officers are trying to negotiate with the suspect, who they say has allegedly made threats and is wanted on a felony warrant out of Yolo County.

A weapon was recovered that police believe the suspect had.

Residents in the area were urged to stay home and lock their doors and windows.

Three schools in the area - Woodland High, Maxwell, and Freeman - are on lockdown, but police noted that the suspect is not on any school grounds.