Watch CBS News
Local News

Police negotiating with suspect after Woodland chase; 3 schools nearby on lockdown

By Cecilio Padilla, Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WOODLAND – Authorities are urging people to stay out of a Woodland neighborhood as officers are negotiating with a suspect who was possibly armed.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Woodland police say a suspect wanted on a felony warrant was spotted and a chase ensued that ended near Ashley Avenue and South Beamer Street. The suspect then got out and ran.

woodland-suspect-on-roof-standoff.jpg

Police found the suspect on the roof of a home. Officers are trying to negotiate with the suspect, who they say has allegedly made threats and is wanted on a felony warrant out of Yolo County.

A weapon was recovered that police believe the suspect had.

Residents in the area were urged to stay home and lock their doors and windows. 

Three schools in the area - Woodland High, Maxwell, and Freeman - are on lockdown, but police noted that the suspect is not on any school grounds.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 2:09 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.