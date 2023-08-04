Police seeking help to find Santa Clara County teen missing since early July

SARATOGA - Seventeen-year-old girl Katherine Schneider left her Bay Area home almost a month ago and hasn't been seen since. Now, authorities are turning to the public for help.

On Thursday, the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that Schneider, of Saratoga, was last seen driving away from home on July 5 in her white 2019 Honda Accord with tinted windows and California license plate 8KLK251.

Schneider is a White, female with straight mid-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She's about 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

The sheriff's office urges anyone with information about Scheider's whereabouts to contact them at (408) 808-4500 or via the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431. Email tips can be sent to PIO@shf.sccgov.org.

The city of Saratoga is located in the southern Bay Area in Silicon Valley -- about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Sacramento.