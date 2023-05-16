Police respond to "civil dispute" along Power Inn Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to a "civil dispute" along Power Inn Road late Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers appeared to have blocked off an area along Power Inn and Ramona Avenue, which is a few blocks south of the Power Inn and Folsom Boulevard intersection.

A business owner in the area told a CBS13 photographer at the scene that a woman had locked herself in a vehicle with what was believed to be her child and refused to come out.

Police have not yet confirmed what the dispute was.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.