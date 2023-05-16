Watch CBS News
Police respond to "civil dispute" along Power Inn Road in Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to a "civil dispute" along Power Inn Road late Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers appeared to have blocked off an area along Power Inn and Ramona Avenue, which is a few blocks south of the Power Inn and Folsom Boulevard intersection.

A business owner in the area told a CBS13 photographer at the scene that a woman had locked herself in a vehicle with what was believed to be her child and refused to come out.

Police have not yet confirmed what the dispute was.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 4:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

