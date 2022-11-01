Police: Report of shooting at Sacramento school turns out to be hoax
SACRAMENTO – Police say a report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School on Tuesday morning turned out to be a hoax.
The Sacramento Police Department says they got a call reporting multiple people were shot at the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard school.
Officers responded to the campus immediately and cleared the school. They have since determined that the call was a hoax and no shooting ever took place.
Exactly who made the call is unclear.
