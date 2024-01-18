Watch CBS News
Police officer unknowingly walks into armed robbery at West Covina 7-Eleven

By Matthew Rodriguez

An armed robber in West Covina was mere seconds away from walking out of a 7-Eleven with a bagful of cash when a police officer walked through the convenience store's front doors, purely by coincidence Wednesday night. 

It started at about 8:30 p.m. when 48-year-old Ramon Gonzalez allegedly walked into the shop and pointed a gun at the clerk. He ordered the cashier to open the register and empty the cash into a black plastic bag, according to the West Covina Police Department. 

Sergeant Hernandez walked through the front doors as the cashier began stuffing the bag with about $400. Hernandez nonchalantly walked towards the back of the shop but noticed something was wrong and kept his eye on the counter and the suspect. 

The clerk alerted Hernandez about the armed robbery right as Gonzalez started to walk out of the store. The sergeant quickly pulls out his firearm and starts to chase after the suspect. He eventually caught up to him and found the suspect's loaded handgun.

Gonzelez was arrested and booked for felon in possession of a firearm, robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. 

