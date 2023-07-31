Police: No credible threat found after strange voicemail sent to Black Sacramento community leader

SACRAMENTO – Police in Sacramento say they are investigating a threatening voicemail that was left on the phone of a Black community leader recently.

Black Lives Matter's Sacramento chapter shared the voicemail on Facebook over the weekend.

A possibly A.I. generated voice can be heard reading a strange message, stating: "In California, agendas are active to murder Black children in the Sacramento area."

The community leader who received the message reportedly got it in the middle of the night, BLM said.

"We are sharing this so that people are aware. We don't know if the threat is viable or not but it's better to be safe," BLM wrote on Facebook.

Sacramento police say detectives have been looking into the voicemail and have preliminarily determined that the threat is not credible. Still, detectives are continuing to investigate the situation.

"We believe there is no outstanding threat to the community, however detectives will continue to investigate this matter," police said in a statement on Monday.

Anyone who possibly got similar voicemails, or with any information on who might be behind the messages, is urged to call detectives at (916) 808-5471.