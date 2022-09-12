Watch CBS News
Police: Man hurt in south Sacramento carjacking

SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital after an apparent carjacking in south Sacramento early Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. along the 4200 block of Weymouth Lane.

Sacramento police say initially responded to investigate a possible shooting. At the scene, officers found an injured man – but exactly how he was hurt, and how badly, is not clear.

Officers did say that the man had his vehicle stolen in the incident.

No suspect information has been released at this point. 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 2:47 PM

