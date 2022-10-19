Police investigating major crash along Whitney Ranch Parkway in Rocklin
ROCKLIN – A crash involving several vehicles has a major Rocklin road blocked.
The scene is near Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Rocklin police say multiple vehicles were involved.
Traffic is being detoured around the crash. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if at all possible.
Updates to follow.
