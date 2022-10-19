Watch CBS News
Police investigating major crash along Whitney Ranch Parkway in Rocklin

ROCKLIN – A crash involving several vehicles has a major Rocklin road blocked.

The scene is near Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Rocklin police say multiple vehicles were involved.

Police and Fire are on scene at a multiple vehicle traffic collision at Whitney Ranch Pkwy / University Av. Traffic heavily impacted and is being rerouted. Please stay clear of the area. Updates to follow.

Posted by Rocklin Police Department on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Traffic is being detoured around the crash. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if at all possible. 

Updates to follow.

