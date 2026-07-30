Police increase Old Sacramento presence, traffic restrictions after 5 stabbings

Safety changes are coming to Old Sacramento after five men were stabbed during a violent fight early Saturday morning.

Beginning this weekend, the Sacramento Police Department will increase patrols every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night starting at 10 p.m. Officers say the changes are aimed at addressing a recent rise in overnight disturbances while reassuring visitors and businesses that Old Sacramento remains a safe destination.

The announcement comes less than a week after five men were stabbed during a fight involving a group of young people around 3 a.m., long after most businesses had closed.

"It's become a destination, for some reason, late at night," said Michael Ault, executive director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. "We need to put a stop to that and be very clear: enough is enough down here."

As part of the new plan, Sacramento police will implement nighttime traffic restrictions throughout Old Sacramento. While drivers will still be able to enter and leave the district, several streets will become pedestrian-only after 10 p.m. under what police are calling a "cooling period."

Police say the traffic changes will improve visibility, reduce congestion and allow officers to respond more quickly if problems arise.

"What this traffic management plan does is it helps us be more present, more visible in the area, to have that sense of safety," Sacramento police spokesperson Allison Smith said. "If we need to step into something, we will be there right away."

Police also say they will more aggressively enforce Sacramento's existing nighttime curfew for minors in Old Sacramento.

"We'd encourage families and parents to know where your kids are at night," Smith said. "Supervision is important. We can't supervise everyone all at once."

Business leaders say the goal is not only to reduce crime but also to change the perception that Old Sacramento has become a late-night trouble spot.

"We need to break that cycle that this is a place where that kind of behavior is going to be tolerated, because it's not," Ault said.

In addition to the increased police presence, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership says it is expanding private security patrols. HQ Security will double its staffing and patrol coverage in Old Sacramento on Friday and Saturday nights.

"Our goal is to definitely mitigate any future violence that might come," Smith said.

City leaders say the added enforcement is intended to ensure last weekend's stabbing does not become the norm in one of Sacramento's most popular tourist destinations.

"Old Sacramento is an iconic destination and part of this city's identity," Ault said. "We need to protect it, invest in it and let people know this is a safe place to come."