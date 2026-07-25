Watch CBS News
Crime

Multiple people stabbed in Old Sacramento

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Sacramento police said five people were stabbed early Saturday morning in Old Sacramento.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. to Front and K streets for a report of an assault with a weapon.

At the scene, police said they found three men, each with at least one stab wound. They were taken to the hospital. Two other men injured in the incident were found at an area hospital, police said.

All five victims are in stable condition.

Investigators have detained three people of interest, police said. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue