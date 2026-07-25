Multiple people stabbed in Old Sacramento

Sacramento police said five people were stabbed early Saturday morning in Old Sacramento.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. to Front and K streets for a report of an assault with a weapon.

At the scene, police said they found three men, each with at least one stab wound. They were taken to the hospital. Two other men injured in the incident were found at an area hospital, police said.

All five victims are in stable condition.

Investigators have detained three people of interest, police said.