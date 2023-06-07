Police: Fremont mother fatally stabbed 1-year-old son, 4-year-old daughter before killing self

Neighbors shaken after woman and two children found dead inside Fremont home Neighbors shaken after woman and two children found dead inside Fremont home 02:06

FREMONT -- A mother stabbed her one-year-old son and four-year-old daughter to death before taking her own life in a tragedy that unfolded inside a Fremont home, investigators announced on Tuesday.

The tragic event took place on Monday shortly after 1:00 p.m., when officers and firefighters responded to the 40000 block of Inglewood Common to investigate the death of three people.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two young children and their adult mother deceased in their apartment.

"The initial investigation leads detectives to believe this event was a murder-suicide and not committed at the hands of another," investigators said in a press release.

A knife was located at the scene and whether or not it's the murder weapon will be determined by forensic testing.

"Our department offers our sincerest condolences for the family and friends impacted by this tragedy," said Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington in a news release. "Loss of life is always difficult, especially when the loss involves children."

Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial continued to grow on the steps of the apartment building.

"This is tragic. This is children, babies," neighbor Allie Carroll told KPIX. "So now we have to mourn the loss of people we don't know and that poor mother who just felt destitute."

While detectives investigated the circumstances, police said there was no known threat to the community.

"I'm sick to my stomach, makes your tummy hurt, little babies," Carroll added. "We need more mental health, we need more mental health in California."

Neighbor Poppy Hedman didn't know the victims. She rode her bike by the complex to bring flowers from her garden.

"I walk my dog past here all the time and I just got home and I saw the news and it just seemed like the right thing to do," she said. "It's just sad."

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - Dial 988

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or for more information.

The Veterans Crisis Line - Dial 988, Press 1

The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential hotline, online chat, or text. Dial 988 and Press 1 or visit veterancrisisline.net for crisis chat services and more information.

Crisis Text Line - Text SAVE to 741741

The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To text with a trained helper, text SAVE to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

