Police draw guns as they negotiate with suspect in Sacramento tent

SACRAMENTO - Police have drawn their guns as they try to arrest a suspect they say is armed in a tent in Sacramento Friday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said T Street is closed between 29th Street and 30th Street as they attempt to get a suspect who is wanted for a felony warrant out of a tent.

The police department's crisis negotiations team is at the scene trying to communicate with the suspect. A drone is flying in the air and a K-9 is at the scene.

At the scene, CBS13 has heard police calling out at the man over a loudspeaker to come out with his hands up. He has been heard answering back, but it's unclear what the suspect is saying. CBS13 has also seen officers position themselves closer to the tent.

— Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpTV) November 18, 2023

Police said the suspect is not being responsive.

Officers have not released information about what the felony warrant is for or the suspect's name.