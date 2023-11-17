Watch CBS News
Local News

Police draw guns as they negotiate with suspect in Sacramento tent

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Police activity closed part of T Street in Sacramento
Police activity closed part of T Street in Sacramento 01:02

SACRAMENTO - Police have drawn their guns as they try to arrest a suspect they say is armed in a tent in Sacramento Friday night. 

The Sacramento Police Department said T Street is closed between 29th Street and 30th Street as they attempt to get a suspect who is wanted for a felony warrant out of a tent. 

The police department's crisis negotiations team is at the scene trying to communicate with the suspect. A drone is flying in the air and a K-9 is at the scene. 

At the scene, CBS13 has heard police calling out at the man over a loudspeaker to come out with his hands up. He has been heard answering back, but it's unclear what the suspect is saying. CBS13 has also seen officers position themselves closer to the tent. 

Police said the suspect is not being responsive. 

Officers have not released information about what the felony warrant is for or the suspect's name. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 6:57 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.