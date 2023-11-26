Police: Boy killed in what appears to be a targeted shooting in Lodi

LODI - Police are working to identify a suspect who shot and killed a boy in Lodi Saturday night.

The Lodi Police Department said it responded to the 600 block of Hale Road around 11:15 p.m. and found a juvenile boy suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Officers said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Police are working on leads to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.

The case remains under investigation.