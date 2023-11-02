Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 1 person hurt in Downtown Sacramento shooting

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in Downtown Sacramento early Thursday afternoon.

Sacramento police said officers responded near 7th and H streets just before 1 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

downtown-sac-shooting-7th-and-h.jpg
Scene of the shooting investigation. CBS13

The wound is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear and police have not released any information about a possible suspect. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 1:33 PM PDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.