Police: 1 person hurt in Downtown Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in Downtown Sacramento early Thursday afternoon.
Sacramento police said officers responded near 7th and H streets just before 1 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.
The wound is not considered life-threatening, police said.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear and police have not released any information about a possible suspect.
