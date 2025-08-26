1 arrested after Placerville's Market on Main vandalized, leaving thousands in damages

A vandal is behind bars after breaking into a historic market and causing thousands of dollars in damage in the Northern California city of Placerville.

The incident happened early Monday morning. Charissa De Leon and her husband woke up to several missed calls alerting them that their store, Market on Main in Placerville, had been vandalized. Police caught the suspect in the act. He appeared to take nothing but left behind a costly mess.

Video from inside the Market on Main shows the aftermath: shattered glass, broken shelves, and merchandise scattered across the floor.

"We were just in shock, kind of numb and in shock," said Charissa De Leon, co-owner of Market on Main.

The market, known for food, snacks, and local gifts, was left in disarray. De Leon says the suspect smashed a window to get in, ripped off wooden panels, sprayed a fire extinguisher, and even tore out the bathroom sink.

"You'd think spray paint or broken glass, but just the level of destruction was confusing," she said.

Police responded between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and found the vandal still inside. He was arrested on the spot.

Now, the couple is facing up to $10,000 in damage, some of it to the historic building itself.

"I still feel very violated and still in a little bit of shock, I suppose," De Leon said.

A business tied to Placerville's history was left in pieces.

"It just doesn't make any sense how anyone could do that," she added.

The De Leons say they are now upgrading their security system and adding outdoor lights to help prevent future incidents.