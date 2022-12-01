Placerville man indicted on multiple drug-related charges

PLACERVILLE - A Placerville man is facing the possibility of several years behind bars for various drug-related offenses.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said that Richard Turner, 60, of Placerville, was charged by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Turner can't own guns because he has five prior felony convictions.

Agents carried out a search warrant at Turner's Placerville residence and said they found over 40 pounds of methamphetamine and six firearms -- including one previously reported as stolen, according to the Dept. of Justice.

If convicted of the methamphetamine trafficking offenses, Turner faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of up to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

If convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Turner faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.