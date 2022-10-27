Placerville Halloween night attackers sentenced to prison

PLACERVILLE — Two women have been sentenced to prison for their violent and "shocking" attack on two people on Main Street in Placerville last year.

Placerville police say that on Halloween night 2021, Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand, both 22, were walking down Main Street with a knife and hatchet hitting windows of businesses, knocking over signs, and smearing fake blood on property. Police say two bystanders, a man, and a woman, then asked them to stop and the suspects allegedly attacked them.

One of the weapons used in the attack.

The man received cuts to his hand, according to police, and the woman received cuts to her face. According to a GoFundMe page set up for her.

Court records detail the attack on the woman with a hatchet that caused an injury that "put out an eye or significantly render it useless…"

Their sentences were handed down on October 7.

Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand (l-r) Placerville PD

Economou pleaded guilty to four counts of mayhem and Bertrand pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Economou will spend four years in prison, while Bertrand will serve two years behind bars. Each one of Bertrand's sentences carries a two-year sentence, but both will be served concurrently.