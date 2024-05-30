Placer County voters, who favored Trump in 2020, react to guilty verdict

Trump verdict reactions from Placer County voters, who gave him majority vote in 2016

ROSEVILLE — Hours after a jury of 12 New Yorkers found former President Donald Trump violated the law by falsifying business records and found him guilty on all 34 counts he faced, local voters had mixed reactions across the region.

CBS13 went to Placer County where, in the 2020 Presidential Election, there was a majority vote for Trump at 52.1% compared to President Biden's 45.46%.

Voter data shows that a majority of registered voters in Placer County are Republican.

With that in mind, CBS13 set out to get reactions from voters on all sides of the political spectrum. Did they think the verdict was fair? Does it change how they'll vote in November? Has the trial led them to think about the election earlier this year?

There were no two answers that were the same from any voter who spoke to CBS13. Even among voters who shared the same political affiliation, their reactions were different—and many expressed the desire to read more about the weeks-long trial that brought the jury to Thursday's verdict.

"I don't think it'll change how I vote in November," said Avery Sizelove, a voter.

"It wasn't fair. I don't think he got a fair trial because of who he was," said Christina Almeida, a voter.

"I don't know if I'm thinking about [the election] earlier, but it seems like there's a lot more at stake," said Cynthia Biedermann, a voter.

