Placer SPCA runs $10 microchip clinic to ensure lost pets can reunite with owners this July 4th

Placer County's SPCA is taking in more animals than ever before as the region continues to grow. This week is often one of their busiest times of year, with pets getting spooked and running away due to fireworks.

Steps are being taken to make sure the shelter is able to care for the increase in stray animals now and in the future.

The SPCA says it already has 400 animals needing homes, and they often take in dozens of new strays that get loose around Independence Day.

This week, they're running a $10 microchip clinic to make sure lost pets can be reunited with their owners. People are also urged to make sure contact information is current on pets' chips and collars.

"Nothing is more frustrating than an animal coming into our shelter with a microchip, but all of the information is no longer correct," said Lelani Fratis, CEO of the Placer SPCA.

The SPCA just released its annual statistics, and they were able to find new homes for more than 2,300 animals in the last year.

"When we do the calculations, we adopted one animal every hour that we were open," Fratis said.

Among the critters currently up for adoption are two special-needs kittens named Rhombus and Rhino, who have "wobbly cat" syndrome.

"They're still loving, wonderful, great family pets, and anytime they're doing anything, they wobble," Fratis said.

The shelter is also getting ready to grow. Construction is underway on a new veterinary and foster care center, scheduled to open this fall.

"We'll be able to quadruple the number of surgeries we can do in one day," Fratis said. "We'll have low-cost dental services available, wellness exams, vaccines and microchips."

The $12.5 million facility is funded entirely from donations, with a goal of being able to help additional animals in need as the southern Placer County population continues to increase.

"We're doing everything we can to support animals and people in our community," Fratis said.

Placer SPCA also has a pet food pantry for people who cannot afford the rising cost of food for their animals, and a guardian angel program that helps pay for critical vet care.