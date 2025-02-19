Community donations refill Placer SPCA's pet food pantry, but more is needed

ROSEVILLE – A crisis for dozens of dog owners in Placer County was averted thanks to overwhelming community support.

Just last week, the Placer SPCA's pet food pantry was nearly empty, with only a few bags of dog food and a handful of cans for cats. But after a wave of donations, the shelves are now almost full.

"The community stepped up big for us, bringing in donations left and right," said Tami Schmitz, director of engagement for Placer SPCA.

The pantry provides essential food assistance to pet owners struggling with rising costs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, dog food prices have surged nearly 30% in the past seven years, while cat food has increased by 22%. That financial strain has left many pet owners facing difficult decisions.

"We hear people telling their stories, how they want to keep their pets, but they're facing tough choices," Schmitz said.

For some, that choice means surrendering a pet to a shelter. A recent survey found that one in six dog owners in the U.S. had to rehome their pet in the past year due to financial hardship.

For Stacey Briggs, the pet food pantry made all the difference.

"This is lifesaving for my animals," she said. "I don't know what I'd do without them. They make my life better, so this is truly a godsend."

Despite recent donations, the demand for assistance continues to grow. Even with a successful adoption push this week, more animals arrive at the shelter daily.

"Any way we can support our community, whether it's pet food assistance or other services, it's all worth it to keep pets and families together," Schmitz said.

For those looking to help, donations can be made to the Placer SPCA's pet food pantry.