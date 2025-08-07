Placer County targets biting flies amid virus concerns

They're so small they're called "no-see-ums," but these tiny biting flies are getting big attention from local scientists and for good reason.

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District is working alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to trap and study a species of biting fly that could pose a public health risk.

Known as biting midges or gnats, these insects have the potential to carry and transmit Oropouche virus, a disease that's been spreading rapidly in parts of the Caribbean, South America, and even Europe.

"The biting flies we're talking about are very, very small and like mosquitoes, they can carry diseases," said Joel Buettner, General Manager of the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District. "That's why we're interested in them."

Oropouche virus has so far remained outside the United States. But experts are concerned that if it ever reaches California, understanding the local species of biting flies and whether they can transmit the virus will be critical to preventing an outbreak.

To get ahead of the risk, the district is using specially modified light traps to capture flies across Placer County. The traps attract the flies with a light source, then funnel them down into a vial that's taken back to the lab for analysis.

"We look for specific body shapes, wing patterns, and those piercing mouth parts that allow them to bite," said vector control technician Melissa Cooke.

Each captured insect is examined under a microscope to determine if it belongs to the species capable of spreading disease.

The research is part of a broader surveillance project in collaboration with the American Mosquito Control Association, running through the summer. Scientists hope it will give them a clearer picture of the biting fly population in Placer County and the potential threat they may pose.

In the meantime, officials say residents can take simple steps to protect themselves: wear EPA-registered insect repellent, especially in the early morning or evening when biting flies are most active.

"It's really about being prepared," Buettner added. "The work we're doing now helps ensure we're ready if Oropouche virus ever makes its way to California."