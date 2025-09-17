Placer County opening new sheriff station, forensic crime lab in Rocklin

A new sheriff's station and forensic crime lab will be opening up soon in West Placer County.

Placer County officials say the station and crime lab will be located in Rocklin at 5700 and 5750 West Oaks Boulevard.

The new station will help the sheriff's office better serve residents in the Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln and Loomis areas, officials say.

"As the population in West Placer continues to grow, it's essential that our public safety infrastructure grows with it," said Sheriff Wayne Woo in a statement.

Jail facilities and services related to registered sex offenders will not be offered at the new station, the sheriff's office noted.

Eventually, the new facility will house a modern forensic crime lab – a first for Placer County, officials say.

"By bringing forensic services closer to where many of our cases originate, we will significantly improve efficiency, speed up investigations and ultimately deliver justice more swiftly for victims and the community," said District Attorney Morgan Gire in a statement.

The new sheriff's station is planned to come online starting Sept. 20, officials say. Public services are expected to start being offered in the coming months.

Officials noted that the new forensic crime lab is still in the early planning stages.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office operates a number of substations around the county, including in Auburn, Colfax, Foresthill, Loomis and Tahoe City.