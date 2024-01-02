Watch CBS News
Local News

Placer County Sheriff gets its first certified bomb detection dog

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ROSEVILLE – The Placer County Sheriff's Office welcomed a new member to the team recently: A certified Explosive Ordnance Disposal team dog.

Stanley and his handler, Deputy Lamb, have been in training.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that Lamb and Stanley had completed all their certifications.

placer-eod-dog.jpg
Stanley and his handler, Deputy Lamb.  Placer County Sheriff's Office

While the department has other dogs in service, officials said Stanley is their first-ever certified EOD dog.

Stanley will be sniffing out potential explosive devices, responding to mutual aid requests across Placer County. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 10:37 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.