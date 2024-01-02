Placer County Sheriff gets its first certified bomb detection dog

ROSEVILLE – The Placer County Sheriff's Office welcomed a new member to the team recently: A certified Explosive Ordnance Disposal team dog.

Stanley and his handler, Deputy Lamb, have been in training.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that Lamb and Stanley had completed all their certifications.

Stanley and his handler, Deputy Lamb. Placer County Sheriff's Office

While the department has other dogs in service, officials said Stanley is their first-ever certified EOD dog.

Stanley will be sniffing out potential explosive devices, responding to mutual aid requests across Placer County.