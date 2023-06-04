Placer County resident believed to have gone missing in LA

Authorities on Sunday asked for the public's help in locating a woman from Placer County who was last seen last month.

Amanda Clarke, 40, was likely last seen in MacArthur Park around 6 a.m. on May 21st. Clarke has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and her family is very concerned for her well-being, authorities said.

Clark is 5'2" and weighs 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with more information as to Clarke's whereabouts was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).