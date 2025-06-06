Placer County seeks public input on proposal to expand Rubicon Trail parking lot

TAHOMA – There are plans to improve the parking lot at the end of the Rubicon Trail, a popular trail for off-roaders that stretches from Georgetown to Tahoma.

"Trucks, trailers and everyone is in their own configurations all the time, so pulling on through is sometimes a pain in the butt," Brian Stotts, who wrapped up a week-long trip on the Rubicon Trail, finishing in Tahoma.

That's why he and others support a new proposal to expand the staging area parking lot, making it easier for off-roaders to pass through without the chaos.

"I'm all for it, I think it would be a great thing," Stotts said.

Ken Hower, former president of the Rubicon Trail Foundation, has followed the project from the beginning.

"The current parking lot has never been sufficient in size," Hower said. "Anyone who lives around there knows people park alongside it."

Placer County is now seeking public input on a proposal to add 35,000 square feet of pavement, enough for 32 to 34 trailer-sized parking spots.

"They have a truck, they have a trailer, they have their rig, they unload their rig at the staging area, and then they drive and do the trail and they come back and reload it," Hower said. "So that's where the parking lot comes into play."

But the plan has its critics who worry the expansion would require removing trees and could attract even more visitors, adding traffic to nearby neighborhoods.

Hower doesn't see it that way.

"It's not going to change the dynamics for how many people are coming or how many vehicles are going to be coming to park, it's just going to be better and safer for them to park," Hower said.

And for drivers like Stotts, it's not just a matter of convenience, but it's also about protecting the trail, too.

"I'm not really sure what people would be upset about," Sotts said.

The project is still in its early stages and the county is looking for public comment through Friday, June 13.